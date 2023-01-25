SEC basketball games today schedule; How to watch the games tonight?

MIAMI, FL (Jan. 25) —— The men’s SEC basketball games today. The schedule for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, is packed with exciting matchups and you can watch the live broadcast and follow all the box scores and gamecast live online.

Where to watch the SEC men’s basketball game night?

The men’s SEC basketball games today will begin at 7:00 PM ET, South Carolina will travel to Florida to take on the Gators on ESPN2. This will be a tough test for the Gamecocks as they currently sit at 1-5 in the SEC and 8-11 overall and have lost three in a row, while the Gators are 4-3 in the SEC and 11-8 overall and have won six of the nine games at home this season.

Also at 7:00 PM ET, the Georgia Bulldogs will head to Knoxville to take on the No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are currently 3-3 in the SEC and 13-6 overall, while the Volunteers are a formidable 6-1 in the SEC and 16-3 overall, with an impressive 8-1 record at home. This game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Meanwhile, fans should be excited about the game tipping off at 9:00 PM ET between Texas A&M and Auburn. The Aggies will visit the No. 15 ranked Tigers, who are 6-1 in the SEC and 16-3 overall, with a perfect 10-0 record at home. Texas A&M is currently 5-1 in the SEC and 16-3 overall and this game will be on ESPN2. – How many games are on the SEC men’s basketball schedule tonight?

Finally, the SEC basketball games today will close out at 9:00 PM ET, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 2 ranked Alabama. The Bulldogs are currently 1-6 in the SEC and 12-7 overall, while the Crimson Tide are an impressive 7-0 in the SEC and 17-2 overall, with a perfect 9-0 record at home. This game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Across the board, it's shaping up to be an exciting night of SEC men's basketball action. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action!

SEC basketball games today schedule

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 DATE AWAY HOME GAME INFO 1/25 – 7:00 PM ET South Carolina Florida ESPN2 1/25 – 7:00 PM ET Georgia (4) Tennessee SEC Network 1/25 – 9:00 PM ET Texas A&M (15) Auburn ESPN2 1/25 – 9:00 PM ET Mississippi St (2) Alabama SEC Network