SEC men’s basketball schedule today (Jan. 24)

The SEC men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday features three games and you can watch them live on ESPN2 and the SEC Network. But the three games will not feature any of the AP Top 25 ranked teams, following the latest poll on Monday.

Two of the three games will tip off at 7:00 pm ET. Arkansas, which was dropped from the latest Top 25 poll will take on LSU, live on ESPN2. Read more: SEC Score: Antonio Reeves’ clutch baskets lift Kentucky past Texas A&M

The Tigers head into this game on a six-game losing streak but will travel to the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark, on Tuesday aiming to hand then-No. 9 Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) a second defeat in this head-to-head series this season after coming away with a 60-57 battle win on Dec 28.

LSU (12-7, 1-6) is coming off a 77-56 home loss to No. 9 Tennesse –its sixth straight loss since beating Arkansas, while the Razorbacks picked up a 69-57 win over visiting Ole Miss on Saturday to finally end their season-high four-game skid.

Also starting at 7:00 pm on Tuesday is the clash between Ole Miss against the traveling Missouri at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford. Fans in the United States can watch live coverage on SEC Network and at WatchESPN.com.

Meanwhile, the SEC men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday closes out with the improving Kentucky battling against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN. This game will start at 9:00 pm and is available to watch on SEC Network and WatchESPN.com.

