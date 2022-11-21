DOHA, Qatar (November 21) —— The starting lineups and team news for Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixture at the Al Thumama Stadium here in Doha, on Monday (21). Fans in the USA can watch the live broadcast on Fox Network and the Fox Sports App, as well as the Fox Sports website here.

Today’s game is the second Group A fixture here, following the tournament’s curtain raiser between hosts Qatar and Ecuador which ended in favor of the South Americans, 2-0 –on Sunday. Live kick-off time for Senegal vs Netherlands is at 11:00 am ET and you can also follow the action on Peacock

Streaming, in addition to getting a free trial at fuboTV. Telemundo Deportes site/app and Universo Now will also have live streaming.

As for the team news and starting lineups, Senegal head into this game without their injured forward Sadio Mané, who missed the World Cup with a knee injury. Read More: Star players missing Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

There are plenty of Premier League faces in the Senegal team today, with Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who captains the side among the leading representatives. Fellow Blues teammate and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also starts for the Lions of Teranga.

In midfield is Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, while with forward Liverpool forward Sadio Mane out, Monaco winger Krepin Diatta is one of the players many are hoping will be stepping in to add some firepower to the attack.

Meanwhile, for the Netherlands, Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk captains the team some experts are picking as a possible dark horse to win the World Cup Qatar 2022 title. The Dutch are the favorites to win today with both teams to score so we are expecting a 2-1 for the Europeans.

Joing Van Dijk in the backline is fellow Premier League representative, Nathan Ake from Manchester City, alongside Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. Steven Bergwijn, former Manchester United defender Daley Blind and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong also start.

Notably, full-back Denzel Dumfries starts despite being doubtful with a niggle in the build-up to the World Cup. Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is only on the bench today as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Senegal XI: E Mendy, Koulibaly, Cisse, Gueye, N Mendy, Kouyate, Dia, Diatta, Sarr, Sabaly, Diallo. Subs: Seny, Gomins, Formose, Loum, Moussa Ndiaye, Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Name, Pape Gueye, P.M. Sarr, Bamba, Famara, Iliman, Jackson.

Netherlands XI: Noppert, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Berghuis, Blind, Janssen, De Jong, Dumfries. Subs: Frimpong, Timber, De Vrij, Malacia, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Taylor, Klaasen, Simons, Memphis, Weghorst, L. De Jong, Lang, Pasveer, Bijlow.