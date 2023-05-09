Seton Hall earns commitment from 4-star G Isaiah Coleman

Shooting guard Isaiah Coleman, one of the few remaining consensus four-star recruits in the Class of 2023, committed to Seton Hall on Monday, he told

Shooting guard Isaiah Coleman, one of the few remaining consensus four-star recruits in the Class of 2023, committed to Seton Hall on Monday, he told multiple outlets.

Coleman was the No. 110 overall recruit in the class and the No. 16 shooting guard, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The native of Fort Washington, Md., is listed at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds. He was previously committed to Charleston before reopening his recruitment.

Coleman told 247Sports that Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway was “straight up with me,” which helped him make his decision.

The Pirates are in roster rebuilding mode entering the second season of Holloway’s tenure as coach. He had as many as seven open scholarships recently but added three transfers: guard Dylan Addae-Wusu from St. John’s, and bigs Elijah Hutchins-Everett from Austin Peay and Jaden Bediako from Santa Clara.

Coleman joins three-star forward David Tubek in Seton Hall’s incoming high school class.

