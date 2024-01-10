seton-hall-fights-back-after-blown-lead,-tops-georgetown

Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points and Kadary Richmond added 20 as Seton Hall overcame blowing a 16-point lead and fended off host Georgetown 74-70 on Tuesday in Washington.

Dre Davis added 12 for the Pirates (11-5, 4-1 Big East), who closed the game on a 12-5 run after the Hoyas took their first lead with 3:57 to play.

Jayden Epps paced Georgetown (8-8, 1-4) with 30 points and hit 5 of 13 3-pointers. Supreme Cook added 13 points and Jay Heath contributed 10.

The Hoyas slid ahead 63-62 when Wayne Bristol Jr. cleaned up Epps' miss with a quick putback layup.

The Pirates nudged back in front 66-65 on Richmond's spinning runner before Dylan Addae-Wusu stripped Epps and finished on the other end to make it 68-65 at the 1:24 mark.

Richmond complemented his steal on Georgetown's next possession with a left-handed finish to cap an 8-0 run that boosted Seton Hall ahead 70-65 with 46 seconds left.

Dawes hit 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch to seal the Pirates' win.

Seton Hall finished 27-of-45 (60 percent) from the field and outscored the Hoyas 23-19 in points off turnovers despite committing five more turnovers.

Georgetown hit 10 3-pointers on a season-high 35 attempts but was outscored 36-18 in the paint.

The Pirates dominated the game's first nine minutes before a technical foul on the Hoyas slowed down the pace and swung the momentum over to the Hoyas.

Dawes buried two triples throughout a 14-0 run that zipped Seton Hall ahead 18-4. Davis' two-handed jam stretched the Pirates' lead to 24-8 at the 11:46 mark.

Georgetown trailed 24-10 with 10:12 left until halftime when Bristol was given a technical foul after a skirmish with Davis, who had just fouled Epps.

The teams traded two free throws and Dontrez Styles added a jumper for Georgetown before Epps heated up to propel the Hoyas back into it.

After Georgetown missed its first eight triples, Epps connected from distance on three straight possessions to power a 15-3 burst that whittled Seton Hall's lead to 29-27 with 6:43 left in the period. Epps finished the first half with 15 points.

Isaiah Coleman's wide-open trey from the left corner bumped the Pirates' lead back up to 39-31 entering halftime.

Richmond's 3-pointer grew the Pirates' advantage to 47-33 before Georgetown drilled three triples during a 10-point counterpunch that cut its deficit to four with 14:08 to play.

--Field Level Media

