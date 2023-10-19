seton-hall-lands-4-star-sg-jahseem-felton

Jahseem Felton, a highly-rated shooting guard in the Class of 2024, committed to Seton Hall on Thursday.

The native of Gastonia, N.C., is a four-star prospect and the No. 132 overall player in the recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Other offers Felton weighed included Auburn, Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"I chose Seton Hall because the coaching staff and everybody welcomed me and it felt like I was on the team already," Felton told 247Sports. "l felt like they were being honest with everything they said and showed it. Having that went a long way. Also the way they play and the culture they have is something I can't wait to be in."

The 6-foot-5 guard is the first 2024 recruit to commit to Seton Hall and coach Shaheen Holloway. The Pirates are entering their second season under Holloway after going 17-16 and making the NIT a year ago.

--Field Level Media

