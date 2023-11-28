Seton Hall meets Northeastern, aims to overcome slow first halves

After losing consecutive games during its trip to San Diego around Thanksgiving, Seton Hall will look to bounce back on its Newark, N.J., home court Wednesday evening against Northeastern.

Slow starts ultimately doomed the Pirates (4-2) in California, as they couldn’t overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to then-No. 23 Southern California and an 11-point hole at intermission against Iowa.

In Friday’s 85-72 loss to the Hawkeyes, the Pirates shot just 27.5 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 44-33 at the break.

“Going in the locker room at halftime and kind of going nuts, that’s getting old, especially (when I’ve) got veteran guys,” Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway said during a radio interview. “They should know better and have a sense of urgency. We didn’t come out with that sense of urgency.”

Despite the losses, Dre Davis earned Rady Children’s Invitational All-Tournament honors with averages of 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the two games, including 18 points and seven rebounds against Iowa.

However, Kadary Richmond and Al-Amir Dawes each had one single-digit point effort during the tournament.

Dawes scored just five points against Southern Cal before bouncing back with 14 against Iowa.

“We need those guys every game to be at their best to compete against teams like this and in our league,” Holloway said.

After Wednesday, Seton Hall will face Baylor, Rutgers and Missouri in three of its four games before opening Big East play Dec. 20 against UConn.

Northeastern (3-4) will play in New Jersey after taking an 80-66 loss Saturday at undefeated Princeton.

Harold Woods scored for the Huskies, who shot 50 percent from the field and trailed by just six with three minutes remaining.

“I thought we got better (Saturday),” longtime Northeastern coach Bill Coen told WRBB Sports. “It didn’t manifest itself in victory, (but) I think we saw some tangible progress.”

Joe Pridgen and Jared Turner had 13 and 12 points, respectively, against the Tigers.

–Field Level Media