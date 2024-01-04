Dre Davis led four double-figure scorers with 17 points as visiting Seton Hall edged No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) earned their second straight road win in Rhode Island and second win against a ranked opponent this season despite shooting just 36.2 percent.

Kadary Richmond posted 16 points and six assists, while Dylan Addae-Wusu had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Al-Amir Dawes also had 12 points.

Josh Oduro had a game-high 23 points, and Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 boards for Providence (11-3, 2-1), which lost its leading rebounder Bryce Hopkins to an apparent knee injury early in the second half.

Carter added six assists and three steals.

Seton Hall finished the first half on a 19-5 run before keeping control through a physical start to the second. Each team hit just one field goal early in the second half before Davis' 3-pointer upped the Pirates' lead to 37-29.

Jayden Pierre knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:31 left to trim Providence's deficit to 44-42. The Friars led 47-46 after Carter threw a lob to Corey Floyd Jr. for a layup with 6:37 left.

Amir Dawes reeled off five straight points to give Seton Hall a 55-51 lead with 4:05 left.

Amir Dawes' reverse layup with 1:53 left increased the Pirates' lead to 59-53.

Oduro's layup with 17 seconds left was Providence's lone field goal in the final five minutes. Oduro missed a chance to tie the score after he missed a layup with eight seconds left.

In the first half, the Pirates answered Oduro's opening layup with an 8-0 spurt as Richmond scored five points during that run.

Seton Hall led 29-24 at halftime after Addae-Wusu's 3-pointer with five seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Seton Hall uses balanced effort to top No. 23 Providence puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.