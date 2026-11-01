Sheila Chepkirui and Andreas Almgren Win 2026 TCS New York City Marathon titles: Top Results

NEW YORK (Nov. 1) — Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui regained her title, while Sweden’s Andreas Almgren won his marathon debut at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label race through the busy city of New York. Chepkirui won the pro women’s race in 2:24:36 on Sunday, November 1, 2026, pulling away alone through Central Park to win the 2026 New York City Marathon two years after her first title.

American Jessica McClain finished second in 2:24:42, outsprinting defending champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya, who was third in 2:24:43.

In the pro men’s race, European 10,000m champion and world half-marathon title holder in Copenhagen, Andreas Almgren won in 2:06:01 in his first career marathon. The Swede pulled clear of the lead pack in the final mile after running with defending champion Benson Kipruto through the hilly course from Staten Island to the Bronx.

Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa was second in 2:06:14 and Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo was third in 2:06:26 at the 2026 New York City Marathon. Kenya’s Benson Kipruto, the 2025 champion, finished fourth in 2:06:27.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon – Women’s Race

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon pro women’s field started at 8:35 a.m. EST in ideal racing conditions for the New York Road Runners flagship event.

Defending champion Hellen Obiri and Sheila Chepkirui broke from the lead pack with about four miles to go on Fifth Avenue. Obiri sat on Chepkirui’s shoulder looking for a repeat after breaking the course record last year, but Chepkirui surged in the final mile.

“The last mile was really tricky and I had to be patient because I knew Hellen was really strong,” said Chepkirui. “I had to really push up to the finish line.”

McClain’s late sprint for second marked the best American finish in the 2026 NYC Marathon women’s pro division.

2026 TCS New York City Marathon – Men’s Race

Marathon debutant Andreas Almgren looked like a veteran over 26.2 miles in the World Athletics Platinum Label race. He stayed with a crowded lead pack over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, through Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan before dropping Kipruto with one mile to go.

Almgren built a large enough lead in the final meters in Central Park that he jogged across the finish line waving to the crowd.

“You can’t ask for a better debut,” said Almgren. “I’m about to start crying.”

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon Results – Pro Division

Sheila Chepkirui (Kenya) 2:24:36 Jessica McClain (United States) 2:24:42 Hellen Obiri (Kenya) 2:24:43 Edna Kiplagat (Kenya) 2:25:42 Mercy Chelangat (Kenya) 2:25:46 Carrie Ellwood (United States) 2:26:28 Weini Kelati (United States) 2:26:51 Paige Wood (United States) 2:27:29 Viola Cheptoo (Kenya) 2:28:34 Fabienne Koenigstein (Germany) 2:28:49 Giovanna Epis (Italy) 2:28:55 Julia Paternain (Uruguay) 2:29:09 Lauren Hagans (United States) 2:29:42 Mica Rivera Wood (Peru) 2:29:52 Annie Frisbie (United States) 2:30:04 Amanda Vestri (United States) 2:30:16 Philly Bowden (United Kingdom) 2:30:45 Rie Kawauchi (Japan) 2:31:29 Monica Hebner (United States) 2:33:21 Roberta Groner (United States) 2:35:55 Keelah Barger (United States) 2:36:03 Cailie Hughes (United States) 2:36:09 Megan O’Neil (United States) 2:36:26 Stephanie Bruce (United States) 2:38:57

2026 New York City Marathon Pro Men Results – Top 24