Show Courts Order of Play, Live Stream – 2020 Australian Open: Day 2 Jan 21

MELBOURNE, Sporting Alert – The following is the order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Among the featured matches on the schedule for the Rod Laver Arena is No. 1 seed Rafa Nadal of Spain who will face Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in his first-round game.

Also on the men’s side at Rod Laver Arena, No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, starting his quest for successive Grand Slam finals, will open against American Frances Tiafoe.

Elsewhere at the venue, No. 2 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic will take on her French challenger Kristina Mladenovic, while Germany’s No. 17 seed Angelique Kerber takes on Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy.

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia will try to take down the No. 19 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia in her first-round match.

Meanwhile, at the Margaret Court Arena, No. 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria gets his tournament display underway against Adrian Mannarino of France, while German No. 7 Alexander Zverev meets Italian Marco Cecchinato.

On the women’s side, American Jennifer Brady face-off against Romania’s No. 4 Simona Halep.

No. 15 Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, showman and the No. 23 seeded Nick Kyrgios of Australia, as well as USA’s No. 10 seed Madison Keys are among the highlighted players featuring on the Melbourne Arena Court.

Show Courts Order of Play – 2020 Australian Open

Day 2 on Jan. 21

ROD LAVER ARENA

Kristina Mladenovic (France) v No. 2 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

No. 19 Donna Vekic (Croatia) v Maria Sharapova (Russia)

No. 1 Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Hugo Dellien (Bolivia)

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) v No. 17 Angelique Kerber (Germany)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

No. 6 Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia)

Adrian Mannarino (France) v No. 5 Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v No. 31 Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v No. 4 Simona Halep (Romania)

Marco Cecchinato (Italy) v No. 7 Alexander Zverev (Germany)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Polona Hercog (Slovenia) v Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)

No. 10 Madison Keys (U.S.) v Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia) v No. 15 Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Alexei Popyrin (Australia) v No. 28 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)