SMU erases halftime deficit to top West Virginia

Zhuric Phelps had 17 points and 12 rebounds and SMU recovered from an 11-point halftime deficit to notch a 70-58 victory over West Virginia on Monday night to reach the championship game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.

Ricardo Wright scored 12 points on four second-half 3-pointers, and Chuck Harris also scored 12 for the Mustangs (4-1). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 10 points for SMU, which will face Wisconsin in Wednesday’s championship game.

Jesse Edwards had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Mountaineers (2-2). Quinn Slazinski added 13 points for West Virginia, which will meet Virginia in the consolation game.

The Mustangs made 48.3 percent of their attempts and were 8-of-23 from behind the arc. Wright missed just one of his five 3-point attempts.
West Virginia shot 37 percent from the field, including 5 of 16 from 3-point range.

SMU trailed 38-27 early in the second half before erupting on a 15-3 run to take a one-point lead.

Harris scored five straight points and Wright knocked down a pair of three-pointers during the surge that gave SMU a 42-41 edge with 14:20 to play.
Edwards and Kobe Johnson responded with baskets to give the Mountaineers a three-point lead with 12:39 left.

A short time later, Harris, Phelps, Tyreek Smith, Ambrose-Hylton and B.J. Edwards each scored baskets during a 10-0 run to give the Mustangs a 54-47 lead with 7:12 remaining.

Another 3-pointer by Wright elevated SMU’s lead to 61-52 with 5:04 left.

Wright knocked down his fourth trey of the half to make it 66-54 with 3:40 left and the Mustangs closed it out.

Edwards scored 12 first-half points to help West Virginia hold a 36-25 lead at the break. Phelps scored nine in the half for SMU.

The Mustangs were within 21-20 after a 3-pointer by Harris with 7:35 left. Seth Wilson hit a 3-pointer and Edwards added baskets for a 7-0 run that was the beginning of a half-ending stretch in which West Virginia scored 15 of the final 20 points.

–Field Level Media

