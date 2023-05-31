snack-bowl:-pop-tarts-replaces-cheez-it-as-game-sponsor

The Cheez-It Bowl is no more.

After three seasons, the bowl game is being renamed the Pop-Tarts Bowl, with the first edition being played Dec. 28, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The game got its start in 1990 as the Blockbuster Bowl and has had eight names in all before becoming the Pop-Tarts Bowl, including the Carquest Bowl, Champs Sports Bowl and Camping World Bowl.

The game features top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 that aren’t participants in the College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six bowl games.

Last season, Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not announced, but it includes naming rights, social media content and product sampling.

