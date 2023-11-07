south-carolina-handles-south-carolina-upstate,-82-53

Ta’Lon Cooper and Meechie Johnson scored 15 points apiece to lift South Carolina to an 82-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Monday in Columbia in the season opener.

Cooper made 5 of 7 shots from the floor — including 3 of 5 attempts from all 3-point range. He added seven rebounds to match Zachary Davis for the team lead.

Wofford transfer BJ Mack scored 13 points and Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute added 10 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks, who improved to 23-3 in their last 26 season openers. South Carolina upped its mark to 5-0 against an in-state foe in season openers since 2018.

The Gamecocks shot a robust 53.7 percent from the floor (29 of 54) and 54.4 percent from 3-point range (12 of 22) to race to victory.

Justin Bailey scored a team-high 13 points and Trae Broadnax added 10 for the Spartans. The duo combined to make just 7 of 24 shots for South Carolina Upstate, which shot 36.2 percent from the floor (21 of 58) and 26.7 percent from 3-point range (4 of 15).

The Spartans remained competitive by collecting 11 steals and five blocks while committing 10 turnovers.

South Carolina Upstate trimmed its deficit to seven points at 31-25 with 2:42 remaining in the first half before South Carolia went on an 11-3 run to head into intermission with momentum. Cooper and Morris Ugusuk each made a 3-pointer to highlight that late surge.

The Gamecocks pushed their advantage to 24 points at 68-44 following consecutive 3-pointers from Stute, Cooper and Mack.

Miguel Ayesa and Jordyn Surratt each made a 3-pointer as South Carolina State attempted to ignite a surge, however Josh Gray muscled home a layup and Ugusuk added a jumper to halt the momentum.

South Carolina wasn’t seriously threatened the rest of the way.

–Field Level Media