south-carolina-lands-5-star-prospect-nyckoles-harbor

Five-star prospect Nyckoles Harbor, who plans to play tight end in college, committed Wednesday to South Carolina.

He chose the Gamecocks over a bevy of offers, including from Michigan, Maryland and Oregon.

Although he also was an edge rusher at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., Harbor was listed at the No. 1 recruit in the athlete category and the No. 19 overall player in the nation by the 247Sports composite.

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Harbor also is a sprinter and an Olympic hopeful. 247Sports said he intends to run track in college, too.

He credited South Carolina coach Shane Beamer for his commitment.

“It’s Beamer Ball,” Harbor said. “He is the hottest recruiter in America, which everybody is learning. It’s a great school overall and he is building something great there. ”

As a senior, Harbor caught 15 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he made 45 tackles and had 5 1/2 sacks, per 247Sports.

The publication also said that Harbor holds the top times in the nation in two track events this season: the 60 meters (6.64 seconds) and the 200 meters (20.76).

