South Carolina stays unanimous No. 1; USC moving up

South Carolina stayed atop The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday — again unanimously, with all 36 voters agreeing — after improving to 5-0 with a pair of easy victories last week.

UCLA (6-0), Stanford (7-0), Iowa (7-1) and NC State (7-0) make up the remainder of the top five in the women’s college basketball poll.

The Bruins took down UConn at the Cayman Islands Classic, defeating the Huskies for the first time.

The University of Southern California (5-0) reached rare air, moving into sixth place in the poll for the Trojans’ best ranking since 1994.

Following a loss to NC State, previously No. 3-ranked Colorado (6-1) dropped to a tie for seventh with LSU (7-1).

Virginia Tech (5-1) is ninth, followed by Texas (7-0) and UConn (4-2).

The rest of this week’s Top 25:

12. Utah (5-1)

13. Baylor (5-0)

14. Kansas State (6-1)

15. Florida State (5-1)

16. Ohio State (5-1)

17. Indiana (5-1)

18. Notre Dame (5-1)

19. Ole Miss (6-1)

20. Tennessee (4-2)

21. Mississippi State (8-0)

22. Louisville (6-1)

23. Marquette (6-0)

24. North Carolina (5-2)

25. Princeton (4-2)

Marquette and Princeton joined the poll this week while Washington State and Oklahoma fell out.

–Field Level Media