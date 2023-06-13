south-florida-board-oks-plans-for-$340m-stadium

The board of trustees at South Florida approved a plan Tuesday for a new on-campus stadium that will cost an estimated $340 million and be ready for use by fall of 2026.

The new stadium will hold 35,000.

The board approved debt spending of $200 million. The remaining $140 million will come from four other sources, including $81 million from future capital gifts ($50M) and the capital improvement trust fund ($31M), according to a news release.

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the current home of the Bulls. USF opened a new $22 million indoor football facility in January.

The Bulls are coming off a 1-11 season and are 4-29 over the past three seasons.

