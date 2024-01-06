deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Southern California has answers to slow down Stanford

06/01/2024

Boogie Ellis used six 3-pointers as the foundation for a 22-point game, Isaiah Collier chipped in with 26 points and host Southern California took down giant-slayer Stanford 93-79 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Kobe Johnson contributed 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks to the cause for USC (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12), which swept the conference's two Northern California schools at home after losing two straight in Oregon.

Making all five of his 3-point attempts, Michael Jones led three players in double figures with 23 points for Stanford (7-7, 2-2), which was coming off consecutive wins over then-No. 4 Arizona at home and UCLA on the road.

Jones buried his fifth straight 3-pointer to get Stanford within 66-65 with 8:02 to play before the Trojans ran off.

Johnson hit a jumper 21 seconds later to trigger a decisive 12-3 USC burst that included 3-pointers by Ellis and Collier, and layups by Joshua Morgan and Johnson, the latter giving the hosts a 78-68 lead with 5:38 to go.

Stanford got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Ellis' six 3-pointers came on eight attempts, helping the Trojans shoot 56.0 percent (14-for-25) from beyond the arc. Collier went 3-for-4 from deep, while Johnson hit half of his four attempts.

Ellis also found time for three steals. USC had 13 in the game.

Freshman Bronny James shot 0-for-4 and scored two points in 19 minutes.

Maxime Raynaud grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to complement four points, three assists and two blocks for Stanford, which for the third time this season failed to extend a two-game winning streak.

Brandon Angel added 18 points and Spencer Jones 12 for the Cardinal, who lost despite hitting 59.1 percent of their 3-point attempts (13-for-22). Angel connected on all three of his long-range shots, combining with Michael Jones for an 8-for-8 afternoon while the rest of the team went 5-for-14.

Angel also led all players with six assists.

--Field Level Media

