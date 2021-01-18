Southern Hammers Winless Mississippi Valley State 102-61 – Box Score & Report

Samkelo Cele scored 18 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and Southern hammered the winless Mississippi Valley State 102-61 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday. The Delta Devils are 0-12 this season.
Cele who made 7 of 9 shots from the field and connected on three of his four attempts from 3-pointers, also grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Senior guard Lamarcus Lee added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals, fellow upperclassman Harrison Henderson had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jayden Saddler hit 6 of 7 shots to finish with 12 points and team-high seven assists with two steals for the Jaguars (3-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic).
Andre Allen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Ahsante Shivers ended with 10 points and five boards for Southern, which won three straight after opening the season with four defeats in a row.
Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 23 points in 37 minutes for Mississippi Valley State (0-12, 0-4), which was losing for the 12th consecutive time this season.
Terry Collins added 15 points, seven assists, and four rebounds and Treylan Smith chipped in with 11 points for the Delta Devils, who have won just three times in two seasons.
In fact, Mississippi Valley State, which went 3-27 last season, has lost 39 of the last 42 games.
Southern led 51-38 at halftime and outscored the Delta Devils 51-23 in the second half.
The Jaguars shot 55.7% from the field overall on 34 of 61 shooting and dominated the glass after outrebounding Mississippi Valley State 44-18.
Mississippi Valley State made 37.3% of its shots from the field and had just three offensive rebounds.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Southern Stats
MVSU (0-12)
R.Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Collins 5-15 2/3 15, Hunter 9-20 1/3 23, Smith 4-11 0-0 11, Howard 2-4 0-2 4, Perry 2-5 1-2 5, Blackwood 0-4 2-2 2, Walden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 7-14 61.
SOUTHERN U. (3-4)
T.Williams 2-5 5-5 9, Henderson 3-5 5-6 12, Brooks 2-6 2-2 8, Lee 4-6 3-3 12, D.Johnson 2-5 3-3 7, Saddler 6-7 0-0 12, Allen 4-5 2-4 10, Cele 7-9 1-1 18, Shivers 2-6 4-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 1/3 0-0 2. Totals 34-61 25-30 102.
Halftime–Southern U. 51-38. 3-Point Goals–MVSU 10-33 (Hunter 4-12, Smith 3-7, Collins 3-10, Blackwood 0-2, Perry 0-2), Southern U. 9-21 (Cele 3-4, Brooks 2-4, Shivers 2-4, Henderson 1-2, Lee 1-2, Saddler 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Rollins 0-3). Fouled Out–Smith. Rebounds–MVSU 18 (Collins, Perry 4), Southern U. 43 (Allen 10). Assists–MVSU 15 (Collins 7), Southern U. 19 (Saddler 7). Total Fouls–MVSU 19, Southern U. 17. A–1,286 (7,500).