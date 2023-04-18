st.-john’s-lands-transfer-g-nahiem-alleyne-from-uconn

After playing for a national title-winning team at UConn, Nahiem Alleyne’s next stop is with one of the Huskies’ longtime Big East rivals.

Alleyne, a 6-foot-4 graduate transfer guard, will play for St. John’s next season. The Red Storm announced it Tuesday.

Alleyne transferred to UConn last year after spending three years as a starter for Virginia Tech.

He averaged 5.2 points in 18.0 minutes per game off the bench across 39 appearances (eight starts) for UConn, which went on to win its fifth national championship in April as a No. 4 seed.

Alleyne has career averages of 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and a 37.0 percent 3-point shooting rate in 129 games (92 starts) between Virginia Tech and UConn. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

“He has had great success at both Virginia Tech and Connecticut, and he is a wonderful addition to our roster,” new St. John’s coach Rick Pitino said in a statement, per amNY. “Nahiem has strong fundamentals at both ends of the floor.”

Alleyne is the highest-profile transfer to join first-year coach Pitino at St. John’s this offseason. He joins Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis, who followed Pitino from Iona, and Sean Conway of VMI.

–Field Level Media