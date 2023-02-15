st.-john’s-pushes-past-depaul-in-double-overtime

Junior Dylan Addae-Wusu had a career-high 24 points, including a tying 3-pointer in the final second of regulation, and St. John’s rallied for a 92-83 double-overtime victory against DePaul on Tuesday night in Chicago.

DePaul led 69-56 with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, but St. John’s used a 20-7 spurt, capped by a steal and basket from Addae-Wusu, to tie it at 76-76 with 29 seconds left.

The Blue Demons’ Jalen Terry, who had been out since Jan. 14 due to illness, knocked down a deep 3-pointer on his third shot of the night to give the Blue Demons the lead, but Addae-Wusu tied it via his own trey with 0.5 seconds on the clock.

Addae-Wusu then hit a key 3-pointer in the second overtime to give the Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) an 88-83 lead. After knocking off then-No. 20 Providence on Saturday, St. John’s, which outscored DePaul 9-0 in the second extra session, has won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 10 and Jan. 15.

Joel Soriano recorded 21 points and 16 boards for the Red Storm, who snapped a three-game road skid.

Javan Johnson matched a career high with six 3-pointers and scored 26 for DePaul (9-17, 3-12), which has lost seven in a row. Umoja Gibson finished with 17 points for the Blue Demons, while Da’Sean Nelson amassed 15 points and eight rebounds.

St. John’s trailed 39-32 at halftime but scored the first 10 points out of the break to grab its first lead. A dunk by AJ Storr (14 points) capped the run. DePaul stopped the surge with a basket from Gibson, then regained the lead via a successful three-point play from Johnson.

Gibson then sank a 3-pointer that completed the Blue Demons’ 8-0 run to give them a 47-42 lead. St. John’s, though, eventually tied it at 52-52, but Caleb Murphy gave the Blue Demons the lead back with a bucket, then Johnson made back-to-back treys and Gibson followed with a triple to give DePaul a 63-52 advantage.

DePaul’s Nick Ongenda, a 2021-22 starter, had 11 points and eight of his team’s 13 blocks in his season debut after being out with a wrist injury.

