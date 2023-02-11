st-john’s-takes-control-in-win-over-no.-20-providence

David Jones scored 16 points as host St. John’s led most of the way and recorded a 73-68 victory over No. 20 Providence Saturday afternoon in New York.

With Mike Krzyzewski in the stands for his first Division I game since retiring from Duke last spring, the Red Storm (15-11, 5-10 Big East) earned their second win over a ranked team. The Red Storm also won at UConn last month

After missing two games due to the death of his father, Jones shot 6 of 17 and did enough to keep the Red Storm from blowing a 16-point lead midway through the first half.

A.J. Storr added 15 and Dylan Addae-Wusu contributed 13 for the Red Storm, who shot 44.3 percent and survived missing 14 of 18 3-point tries. Joel Soriano posted his 20th double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds while Posh Alexander added 10 points and nine assists.

Providence (18-7, 10-4) missed a chance to keep pace with first-place Xavier, which lost to Butler on Friday.

Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with nine rebounds but the Friars shot a season-worst 33.3 percent. Devin Carter added 12 but Jared Bynum and Ed Croswell were held to nine apiece as the Friars trailed for the final 38 minutes.

After Jones hit a jumper, Drissa Traore’s dunk opened a 25-9 lead with 10:32 remaining. Storr’s 3-point play opened a 30-16 lead with 7:06 left and Providence outscored the Red Storm 19-7 the rest of the half and got within 37-35 by halftime after Carter missed a 3 at the horn.

A dunk by Soriano and a basket by Storr gave St John’s a 62-52 lead with 7:39 remaining. The Red Storm went without a basket for nearly five minutes until a layup by Addae-Wusu made it 66-57.

Providence was within 69-63 when Hopkins stole Addae-Wusu’s inbounds pass and coasted in for a layup with 59 seconds left. After Alexander split a pair of free throws, Soriano blocked Hopkins at the rim with 47 seconds left to seal it.

