World class players missing Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

DOHA, Qatar (November 20) —— The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 officially begins today, Sunday November 20 and several world-class top players will miss the tournament. Who are the top players missing the World Cup due to injuries or because their respective nations didn’t qualify.

The Fifa World Cup is supposed to showcase the world’s best talents, but not all of them will be in action at Qatar 2022. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar, among others, will be in action in Qatar, but there are several highlighted stars who will not feature.

Among the leading players missing the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 are Senegal and former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who was injured during the last club game for Bayern Munich, as well as France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who was adding to the list on Saturday after the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner tore a left thigh muscle during sprints in a training session with the French squad in Qatar.

Besides those mentioned above, who else will miss the World Cup?

For sure the world will be robbed by the absence of Erling Haaland as the Manchester City goalscoring machine will miss the Fifa World Cup 2022 because his country, Norway, failed to qualify for the tournament. Nevertheless, Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for Norway.

The trio of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, and Federico Chiesa will also be missing this year’s tournament in Qatar after European champions Italy surprisingly didn’t secure a passage into the event, while defending champions France will not only be without Benzema, but Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, who played an integral part in the team winning at World Cup 2018, were also ruled out with injury.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who won the Golden Boot as the Premier League’s top scorer alongside Son Heung-min last season, isn’t in Qatar as well after Egypt was eliminated from the World Cup playoffs.

Other Notable Names Missing The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)
Jojo Wallacott (Ghana)
Diogo Jota (Portugal)
Luis Diaz (Colombia)
David Alaba (Austria)

Just like James, Jeff works hard at providing the best possible news and reports for football fans. Some of his work includes getting starting lineups and scores in England and around Europe.

Similar Posts

TEAM NEWS: Cavani, Suárez starts – Uruguay v Venezuela Live

BySports Desk

(Sporting Alert) — Uruguay have decided to go with a three man attacking line for the CONMEBOL World Cup 2014 qualifying game against Venezuela at Centenario tonight. Follow Live GameCast | Live Scores and Updates Diego Forlan, Edison Cavani and Luis Suárez are the men trusted once again to lead the attack tonight and South…

How to watch USA vs. Jamaica live stream, lineups, scores

How to watch USA vs. Jamaica live stream, lineups, scores

ByMARK SMITH | CARIBBEAN CONTRIBUTOR

AUSTIN, Texas — The Jamaica Reggae Boyz will face another uphill task to climb up the CONCACAF FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFYING 2022 table standings when they take on the USA here at the Q2 Stadium tonight at 7:30 pm ET. You can watch live coverage of the game on ESPN2, while live streaming is available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Chelsea manager Benitez blast wasteful Torres after misses

ByJAMES ANDERSON

LONDON (Sporitng Alert) — Chelsea boss Rafa Benitez has told striker Fernando Torres he must start taking his chances on the big stages. Torres, after scoring fluently against lesser opponents in the build-up and during the Club World Cup, failed to take his chances in the final of the competition against Corinthians on Sunday, and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.