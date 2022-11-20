DOHA, Qatar (November 20) —— The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 officially begins today, Sunday November 20 and several world-class top players will miss the tournament. Who are the top players missing the World Cup due to injuries or because their respective nations didn’t qualify.

The Fifa World Cup is supposed to showcase the world’s best talents, but not all of them will be in action at Qatar 2022. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar, among others, will be in action in Qatar, but there are several highlighted stars who will not feature.

Among the leading players missing the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 are Senegal and former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who was injured during the last club game for Bayern Munich, as well as France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who was adding to the list on Saturday after the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner tore a left thigh muscle during sprints in a training session with the French squad in Qatar.

Besides those mentioned above, who else will miss the World Cup?

For sure the world will be robbed by the absence of Erling Haaland as the Manchester City goalscoring machine will miss the Fifa World Cup 2022 because his country, Norway, failed to qualify for the tournament. Nevertheless, Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for Norway.

The trio of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, and Federico Chiesa will also be missing this year’s tournament in Qatar after European champions Italy surprisingly didn’t secure a passage into the event, while defending champions France will not only be without Benzema, but Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, who played an integral part in the team winning at World Cup 2018, were also ruled out with injury.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who won the Golden Boot as the Premier League’s top scorer alongside Son Heung-min last season, isn’t in Qatar as well after Egypt was eliminated from the World Cup playoffs.

Other Notable Names Missing The Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)

Jojo Wallacott (Ghana)

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Luis Diaz (Colombia)

David Alaba (Austria)