Starting lineups and how to watch Jamaica vs Mexico Nation League game today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Goalkeeper captain Andre Blake returns to start between the sticks for Jamaica in tonight’s CONCACAF Nations League Group A match from League A against Mexico at the National Stadium in Kingston and you can watch live streaming coverage on Watch Paramount+.

The game which kicks off at 8:00 pm ET, is also available to live stream via Univision USA, TUDN USA, TUDN.com and Univision NOW. You can also watch live coverage on the Flow Sports App and Flowsports.co. For live Digital Webcast click here

Blake missed the two games against Suriname which Jamaica picked up four points from after a 1-1 draw away and a 3-1 win at home in the return game. He will be protected by Damion Lowe, Jamoi Topey, Amari’i Bell and Javain Brown, while Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey and Shamar Nicholson also starting.

Meanwhile, Mexico enter this game in full confident after beating Suriname 3-0 in the last outing to pick up three points and sit second in the CONCACAF Nations League – League A points standings.

Israel Reyes, Henry Martin and Erick Sanchez were the goalscorer at Santos Laguna’s Estadio Corona for El Tri in the comfortable win and all three will starts on the bench tonight.

JAMAICA TEAM: 1 Andre Blake 17 Damion Lowe 3 Jamoi Topey 4 Amari’i Bell 21 Javain Brown 10 Ravel Morrison 22 Devon Williams 12 Junior Flemmings 19 Kevon Lambert 11 Shamar Nicholson 7 Leon Bailey. SUBS: 20 Rolando Aarons 18 Atapharoy Bygrave 8 Tyreek Magee 2 Ricardo Thomas 14 Oquassa Chong 5 Earl Simpson 15 Daniel Green 16 Kaheem Parris

MEXICO TEAM: 12 Rodolfo Cota 3 Jesús Angulo 4 Julio Domínguez 23 Jesús Gallardo 2 Kevin Álvarez 7 Luís Romo 16 Fernando Beltrán 14 Luis Chávez 9 Santiago Giménez 22 Uriel Antuna 10 Orbelín Pineda SUBS: 21 Henry Martin 20 Rodolfo Pizarro 17 Marcelo Flores 15 Israel Reyes 5 Julián Araujo 1 Carlos Acevedo 11 Diego Lainez 6 Erick Sanchez 8 Francisco Córdova 13 Guillermo Ochoa 18 Erik Lira 19 Érick Aguirre