Stay Up-to-Date with 50th Carifta Games 2023 Day Two Schedule Guide

The Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, is buzzing with excitement as the 50th Carifta Games 2023 continues today with Day Two. Following an exhilarating opening day of competition, the schedule promises another action-packed day of thrilling events.

To keep fans up-to-date, we have the order of events guide and schedule for Day Two on Sunday, 9th April. You can catch all the live streaming coverage on the 50th Carifta Games 2023 YouTube Channel, with highlights available on the SportsMax TV Channel. Please Also Read: Who leads the Carifta Games medal count on Day 1? (Jamaica has 28 medals)

Sunday’s live streaming coverage kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET with the Boys’ Octathlon events, followed by the Heptathlon competition for Girls five minutes later. The early morning action also includes several field events, such as the Javelin Thrown and Shot Put for Girls, scheduled for 9:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., respectively. At 9:25 a.m., the first track event of the day starts with the U20 Girls 400m Hurdles.

The morning session will also feature the 200m heats and the semi-final rounds of the 4x100m relay races for all age groups. There are also several finals scheduled for today, including the open division 4x400m Mixed Relay, which promises to be a nail-biting finish, closing out the day’s events at 7:00 p.m.

Carifta Games Day 2 Order of Events Schedule on April 9

Morning Session Schedule – Carifta Games Day 2

9:00 AM: Event 5 – 110m Hurdles Octathlon Boys (TRACK)

9:05 AM: Event 5 – Long Jump Heptathlon (FIELD)

9:10 AM: U-20 Girls Final (600g) – Javelin Throw (FIELD)

9:15 AM: U-17 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

9:20 AM: U-20 Girls Final (4kg) – Shot Put (FIELD)

9:25 AM: U-20 Girls Semi-Finals (0.76m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

9:35 AM: U-17 Boys Semi-Finals (0.84m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

9:40 AM: Event 6 – High Jump Octathlon Boys (FIELD)

9:45 AM: U-20 Boys Semi-Finals (0.91m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

10:00 AM: U-17 Girls Semi-Finals – 800m (TRACK)

10:15 AM: U-17 Boys Semi-Finals – 800m (TRACK)

10:20 AM: Event 6 (600g) – Javelin Throw Heptathlon Girls (TRACK)

10:30 AM: U-20 Girls Semi-Finals – 800m (TRACK)

10:35 AM: U-20 Boys Final – Long Jump (TRACK)

10:45 AM: U-20 Boys Semi-Finals – 800m (TRACK)

11:00 AM: U-17 Girls Heats – 200m (TRACK)

11:10 AM: U-17 Boys Heats – 200m (TRACK)

11:20 AM: U-20 Girls Heats – 200m (TRACK)

11:30 AM: U-20 Boys Heats – 200m (TRACK)

11:40 PM: Medal Ceremony

Evening Session Schedule – Carifta Games Day 2

3:00 PM: U-17 Girls Semi-Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

3:05 PM: U-17 Boys Final – High Jump (FIELD)

3:10 PM: U-17 Boys Semi-Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

3:15 PM: U-17 Girls Final – Long Jump (FIELD)

3:20 PM: U-20 Girls Semi-Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

3:25 PM: Event 7 (800g) – Javelin Octathlon Boys (FIELD)

3:30 PM: U-20 Boys Semi-Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

3:35 PM: U-17 Boys Final (5kg) – Shot Put (FIELD)

3:45 PM: U-17 Girls Finals (0.76m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

3:55 PM: U-20 Girls Finals (0.76m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

4:05 PM: U-17 Boys Finals (0.84m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

4:15 PM: U-20 Boys Finals (0.91m) – 400m Hurdles (TRACK)

4:20 PM: Medal Ceremony

4:30 PM: U-17 Girls Semi-Finals – 200m (TRACK)

4:35 PM: U-17 Boys Final – Triple Jump (FIELD)

4:40 PM: U-17 Boys Semi-Final – 200m (TRACK)

4:50 PM: U-20 Girls Semi-Final – 200m (TRACK)

5:00 PM: U-20 Boys Semi-Final – 200m (TRACK)

5:00 PM: Open Division Boys Final – Pole Vault (FIELD)

5:05 PM: U-17 Boys Final (700g) – Javelin Throw (FIELD)

5:10 PM: Event 7 – 800m Heptathlon Girls (TRACK)

5:20 PM: Event 8 – 1500m Octathlon Boys (TRACK)

5:30 PM: Medal Ceremony

5:40 PM: Open Division Girls Final – 3000m (TRACK)

5:55 PM: U-17 Boys Final – 3000m (TRACK)

6:10 PM: Medal Ceremony

6:20 PM: U-17 Girls Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

6:30 PM: U-17 Boys Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

6:40 PM: U-20 Girls Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

6:50 PM: U-20 Boys Finals – 4x100m Relay (TRACK)

7:00 PM: Open Division Finals – 4x400m Mixed Relay (TRACK)

7:10 PM: Medal Ceremony

Gary Smith and Symone Goss are reporters with World-Track and Field