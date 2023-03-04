NBA

Steph Curry could return for Warriors vs LA Lakers

Avatar
By:
In: NBA
March 4, 2023
    • 0
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks on during a press conference

    OAKLAND, Calif. (March 5, 2023) – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return to the court on Sunday as the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, according to team officials. The sharpshooter has been out for the past 11 games due to a lower-leg injury he sustained during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4.

    Despite Curry’s absence, the Warriors have managed to keep up their winning streak, securing victories in their last five games and achieving a 7-4 record since the guard’s injury.

    With a 14-12 record overall without Curry this season, the Warriors have experienced ups and downs as they work to navigate injuries and maintain their position in the standings.

    “Andre Iguodala (hip) is listed as probable,” according to Rotowire, further bolstering the Warriors’ lineup for Sunday’s game.

    Iguodala has only played in three games this season, last taking the court on Jan. 13. However, his experience and veteran leadership could be a valuable asset to the Warriors.

    Meanwhile, forward Andrew Wiggins will be absent from Sunday’s game due to a personal matter, marking his eighth consecutive game out of the lineup.

    The Lakers, on the other hand, will be without LeBron James, who continues to recover from a foot injury. Guard D’Angelo Russell is also expected to miss the upcoming contest due to an ankle injury, while big man Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a foot injury.

    Curry’s return to the court is highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. The guard has been a standout performer this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 38 games.

    As the Warriors push for a playoff spot, Curry’s presence on the court could prove pivotal.

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks on during a press conference

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    Avatar
    CEDRIC HANCOCK

    As a youngster, I was never really good at sports, even though I tried my hardest. Nevertheless, I am big fan of writing and enjoys reporting from events across the globe. I am Cedrick. Love!

    0 Shares 9 views
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap