Steph Curry could return for Warriors vs LA Lakers

OAKLAND, Calif. (March 5, 2023) – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return to the court on Sunday as the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, according to team officials. The sharpshooter has been out for the past 11 games due to a lower-leg injury he sustained during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4.
Despite Curry’s absence, the Warriors have managed to keep up their winning streak, securing victories in their last five games and achieving a 7-4 record since the guard’s injury.
With a 14-12 record overall without Curry this season, the Warriors have experienced ups and downs as they work to navigate injuries and maintain their position in the standings.
“Andre Iguodala (hip) is listed as probable,” according to Rotowire, further bolstering the Warriors’ lineup for Sunday’s game.
Iguodala has only played in three games this season, last taking the court on Jan. 13. However, his experience and veteran leadership could be a valuable asset to the Warriors.
Meanwhile, forward Andrew Wiggins will be absent from Sunday’s game due to a personal matter, marking his eighth consecutive game out of the lineup.
The Lakers, on the other hand, will be without LeBron James, who continues to recover from a foot injury. Guard D’Angelo Russell is also expected to miss the upcoming contest due to an ankle injury, while big man Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a foot injury.
Curry’s return to the court is highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. The guard has been a standout performer this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 38 games.
As the Warriors push for a playoff spot, Curry’s presence on the court could prove pivotal.