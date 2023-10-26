steve-sarkisian:-qb-maalik-murphy-to-start-for-texas

Maalik Murphy will replace injured quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday when No. 7 Texas hosts BYU.

Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Thursday that the redshirt freshman will make his first career start when the Longhorns (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) take on the Cougars (5-2, 2-2) in Austin.

Sarkisian said earlier this week that Murphy and five-star true freshman Arch Manning would both see “a ton of reps” with the first team during practice this week.

Murphy completed 1 of 2 passes for 7 yards after Ewers injured his right shoulder during last Saturday’s 31-24 victory at Houston.

Ewers left the game in the third quarter after being sacked by Cougars defensive end David Ugwoegbu.

Ewers was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and is expected to miss several weeks, per multiple reports. The sophomore has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Murphy has appeared in three games this season, completing 4 of 8 attempts for 47 yards with no touchdowns, interceptions or rushing attempts.

Manning, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning, has yet to make his debut for the Longhorns.

