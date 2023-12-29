streaking-auburn-aims-to-fight-off-threat-from-chattanooga

KD Johnson and Jaylin Williams each reached the 1,000-point milestone in Auburn's last game.

The duo will try to help the Tigers stay in the win column Saturday night when they host Chattanooga in a nonconference contest.

Johnson needed just five points to reach four figures during Auburn's 82-62 win over Alabama State on Dec. 22. He got it with a 3-pointer during the first half.

Williams was 17 points shy of the number and got there with just over seven minutes left in the game on a transition layup.

"What a great game he had on both ends of the floor," said Tigers coach Bruce Pearl of Williams. "He has been tremendously consistent over the last couple of weeks.

"And it's also great to see KD, that ball going in for him. I also thought he brought great energy into his rotation at the start of the first half."

Auburn (9-2) has won four straight since an upset loss at Appalachian State Dec. 3. The average margin of victory has been 22.3 points and it has been led by center Johni Broome (14.8 ppg, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots this season). Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama State.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga (8-4) is coming off an 85-83 overtime loss Dec. 22 at Milwaukee. The Mocs overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, forcing overtime with Tyler Millin's 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left, but couldn't overcome a 37-13 discrepancy in free-throw attempts.

"We did dig ourselves too big of a hole," Chattanooga coach Dan Earl said. "We came out and it looked like we were moving at half-speed again. We have to be ready to play from the jump and not dig ourselves a hole."

Trey Bonham pumped in 25 points for the Mocs and leads them in scoring at 18 points per game in just three games since recently becoming eligible. He is a transfer from Florida. Four other teammates are in double figures.

The teams have split four meetings. Chattanooga won the last matchup 87-75 on Dec. 29, 1991.

--Field Level Media

