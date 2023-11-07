streaking-bc-looks-to-keep-virginia-tech-winless-on-road

Boston College will aim for its first six-game winning streak since 2007 when the Eagles host Virginia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (6-3, 3-2) return home looking to build on last Friday’s 17-10 win at Syracuse, an outcome that secured their bowl eligibility for the third time under fourth-year coach Jeff Hafley.

“I’d be crazy to think that our guys aren’t paying attention to what’s going on around the league,” Hafley said. “I’d be disappointed if our guys didn’t have goals that were bigger than just making a bowl game.”

Last week, another Boston College game came down to the fourth quarter.

Thomas Castellanos’ 7-yard run with 2:23 left was the winning score, but improved depth has been equally crucial to BC posting an average of 412.3 yards per game, the 47th-highest total in the country.

With Patrick Garwo out for the season because of a leg injury and Kye Robichaux (undisclosed) also hurt, junior running back Andre Hines rushed for 32 yards on five carries over BC’s last two series.

“Especially later in the season, everyone across the country is a bit banged up,” Eagles captain and linebacker Vinny DePalma said. “You need that depth to pay off. I think we’re seeing it.”

Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-2) had won back-to-back ACC games before last Saturday’s 34-3 loss at then-No. 13 Louisville. The Hokies are 0-4 on the road this season.

“I think we’re still a team that’s learning and growing, and part of that is learning how to win on the road,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “… It’s the same 100-yard field (home or away), but obviously we got to look at some things. I think it’s more about us just playing to our potential.”

Last week was a struggle for the Hokies’ offense, which totaled only 140 yards — below 200 for the first time since 2015.

Bhayshul Tuten was a bright spot, rushing for 57 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Kyron Drones, who has thrown for 1,305 yards and seven touchdowns this season, had his streak of 159 consecutive pass attempts without an interception snapped.

–Field Level Media