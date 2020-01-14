Stream No. 1 LSU vs No. 3 Clemson CFP National Championship Game

New Orleans, LA, Sporting Alert – Watch live streaming coverage of the College Football Playoff Championship game on ESPN and WatchESPN.com on Monday night.

No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson, the defending national champion, will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and kick-off time for this game is slated for 8:15 pm ET. Watch Live Stream | Also watch online for free

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who has passed for 55 touchdowns and 5,208 yards in a record-breaking season, will lead the LSU Tigers (14-0), who come into the game as the strong favorites to win their first College Football Playoff title.

En route to the championships, Burrow threw for seven touchdowns and 493 yards when LSU hammered No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl semifinal game.

LSU will be trying to become the first top-ranked team to win the title in the College Football Playoff era.

Trevor Lawrence will lead the Clemson Tigers (14-0) offense and the experts believe he has what he takes to take apart any defense.

Lawrence helped Clemson beat No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 at the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Clemson comes into this game, having won 29 straight games and they are confident about outperforming the nation’s top-ranked team.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, the ACC champions are seeking to be the first back-to-back national champion since Alabama (2011-12).

They are also hoping to become the first FBS team to win 30 games over a two-season spread and the first ACC side to win 30 consecutive games.

ESPN’s Stats and Information also mentioned that Clemson is looking to be the first FBS team to go undefeated in back-to-back seasons since Nebraska (1994-95).