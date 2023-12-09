Strong first half lifts Kansas State over LSU

Cam Carter scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half, Arthur Kaluma had a double-double and Kansas State held off LSU for a 75-60 victory Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.

The Wildcats (8-2), who had won their last three games in overtime, opened an eight-point halftime lead and never lost the lead in the second half. Kaluma added 17 points and 11 rebounds, Tylor Perry scored 14 and Will McNair Jr. had 13.

Jordan Wright scored 19 and Jalen Reed added 12 for the Tigers (5-4).

KSU’s first points of the second half came on 3-pointers by Perry and Kaluma, producing a 12-point lead.

LSU got within nine before consecutive jumpers by Kaluma, Jerrell Colbert and Dai Dai Ames as well as two free throws by Carter gave the Wildcats a 56-39 lead.

KSU led by 14 before Wright had two baskets during an11-0 run that pulled the Tigers within 58-55 midway through the half.

Kaluma and McNair made consecutive baskets and Kaluma added a 3-pointer as the Wildcats pushed the lead to 65-55.

Mike Williams III made a layup to end a 6 1/2-minute scoring drought for LSU, but Perry made two free throws and David N’Guessan added a layup to produce a 12-point lead for the Wildcats with 1:56 remaining.

KSU scored the first five points of the game, but LSU scored the next eight points.

The Tigers took a six-point lead before Carter had four points to help the Wildcats pull even at 13.

The score was tied again at 16 before Wright’s layup gave LSU a one-point lead midway through the half.

Perry and Kaluma each made a 3-pointer during a 13-3 run that gave the Wildcats a 32-23 lead.

KSU took an 11-point lead on three occasions before the Tigers pulled within six points.

McNair made two free throws with four seconds left to give the Wildcats a 42-34 halftime lead.

