Summer League Results: California Classic and Salt Lake City League: July 3

LAS VEGAS (July 3) — The NBA Summer League kicked off on Monday, July 3, 2023, with a series of thrilling games that showcased the talents of both seasoned players and promising rookies. This report will provide you with the latest NBA Summer League results from the 2023 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League and the 2023 California Classic NBA Summer League.

Miami Heat top Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League

The Miami Heat triumphed over the Los Angeles Lakers with a score of 107-90. The Heat’s victory was spearheaded by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored a high of 22 points. Despite a commendable effort from Max Christie, who led the Lakers with 17 points, it wasn’t enough to secure a win. – Read more: Miami Heat top LA Lakers in California Classic 2023

In a closely contested game, the Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Philadelphia 76ers 94-92. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points, while Terquavion Smith put up a fight for the 76ers with 18 points.

Vince Williams Jr. added 19 points and seven boards for the Grizzlies and David Roddy also had a strong performance for Memphis, finishing with 18 points and four rebounds.

The San Antonio Spurs dominated the Charlotte Hornets, winning 98-77. Julian Champagnie had a standout performance for the Spurs, scoring 30 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and making four steals.

Dominick Barlow also contributed significantly with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Despite Brandon Miller’s 18 points and the combined efforts of James Bouknight and Nick Smith Jr., who both scored 12 points, the Hornets couldn’t keep up with the Spurs’ pace.

More NBA Summer League Results

The Oklahoma City Thunder bested the Utah Jazz 95-85. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 21 points, while Keyonte George was the high scorer for the Jazz with 18 points.

In the final game of the day, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 100-94. Keegan Murray led the Kings with 29 points, supported by Jordan Ford with 18 points and Neemias Queta with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, along with three blocks.

Lester Quinones put up a strong fight for the Warriors with 26 points, and Gui Santos added 19 points. Brandin Podziemski also contributed with a well-rounded performance of 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

The NBA Summer League continues to be a platform for young talents to shine and for teams to test their strategies before the regular season. As the games continue, fans can look forward to more exciting matchups and performances.

NBA Summer League Results on July 3

2023 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League and the 2023 California Classic NBA Summer League.

Monday, July 3, 2023

MATCHUP RESULT WINNER HIGH LOSER HIGH

Miami Heat, 107, beat Los Angeles Lakers, 90; Jaime Jaquez Jr. 22 Pts Max Christie17 Pts

Memphis Grizzlies, 94 beat Philadelphia 76ers, 92; Kenneth Lofton Jr. 21 Pts Terquavion Smith 18 Pts

San Antonio Spurs, 98 beat Charlotte Hornets, 77; Julian Champagnie 30 Pts Brandon Miller 18 Pts

Oklahoma City Thunder, 95 beat Utah Jazz 85; Jalen Williams 21 Pts Keyonte George18 Pts

Golden State Warriors, 94 loss Sacramento Kings, 100; Keegan Murray 29 Pts Lester Quinones 26 Pts

