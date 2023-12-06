Super-sized WR Johnny Wilson leaving FSU for NFL

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, ESPN announced Wednesday.

Wilson accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where the 6-foot-7, 237-pound wideout likely is to be tried at tight end to showcase his versatility and skills to potential future employers.

Wilson accumulated 1,514 career receiving yards and 84 receptions with the Seminoles and the redshirt junior was an All-ACC selection in 2023, with 41 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

A transfer from Arizona State, Wilson caught 18 passes combined in 2020-21 with the Sun Devils before heading to Tallahassee.

It’s not clear whether Wilson’s decision to turn pro will impact his availability for the Orange Bowl.

–Field Level Media