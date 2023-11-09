syracuse-beats-canisius-for-22nd-consecutive-time

Judah Mintz scored 26 points to guide Syracuse to an 89-77 home victory over Canisius on Wednesday.

Notre Dame transfer J.J. Starling chipped in 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Orange (2-0), while Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod contributed seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Justin Taylor (13 points) and Chris Bell (12) were the other double-digit scorers for Syracuse.

Canisius shot respectably from the field (48.4 percent) and the 3-point arc (10 of 22) in its season opener, but the Golden Griffins were doomed by 5-of-17 shooting from the foul line. Tre Dinkins led the visitors with 17 points.

The key stretch came midway through the second half, when Syracuse created some separation against the pesky Golden Griffins.

With the Orange leading 54-48, Mintz made a 3-pointer from the right wing and was fouled. He completed the four-point play, and following a turnover, converted a three-point play in transition.

Mintz registered another three-point play less than a minute later, making it 64-48. Buckets by Starling and Quadir Copeland stretched the lead to 20.

Canisius went on a late 9-2 run but got no closer than nine points down the stretch. Malik Brown had back-to-back dunks to help seal the outcome.

The game was close over the first 12 minutes, as Syracuse held a 22-19 edge before Copeland’s dunk ignited a 10-3 run to create the Orange’s first double-digit lead. Mintz and Taylor each made a 3-pointer during the surge.

Canisius scored the next four points, but Kyle Cuffe’s 3-pointer restored Syracuse’s momentum. Shortly thereafter, Bell’s layup gave the Orange their biggest first-half lead at 41-30, and the hosts went on to lead by nine at the break.

The win was the second for Syracuse coach Adrian Autry, who took over this season following Jim Boeheim’s 47 seasons on the Orange sideline. It also was Syracuse’s 22nd straight victory against Canisius.

