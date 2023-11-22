syracuse,-chaminade-down-to-last-chance-for-tourney-win

Syracuse and host school Chaminade would like to end their Maui Invitational experience with a victory.

Winless through two contests apiece, they will face each other Wednesday in the seventh-place game in Honolulu, which is hosting the tournament as Maui recovers from the devastating wildfire that hit Lahaina in August.

The Orange (3-2), after dropping a 73-56 decision to No. 7 Tennessee on Monday, fell 76-57 against No. 11 Gonzaga on Tuesday.

Judah Mintz totaled a game-best 22 points and four steals for Syracuse against the Bulldogs. J.J. Starling notched 15 points, six rebounds and four steals in the defeat.

Syracuse shot just 35.9 percent (23 of 64) from the floor and missed 21 of 24 attempts from long range.

First-year coach Adrian Autry said the Orange need to fix their offensive woes.

“It’s glaring,” Autry said. “I think we understand that. … We have to be better on that side of the ball, and I think it will help on the other side of the ball as well because it’s frustrating when you play good defense and can’t finish the possession off.

“So again, putting pressure on our offense, that’s what’s happening right now.”

As bad as Syracuse was on offensively, Chaminade was even worse in a 76-48 loss to UCLA on Tuesday.

The Silverswords (1-4) started and finished poorly, knocking down just 15 of 58 field-goal attempts (25.9 percent). They made just 9 of 36 3-point tries.

However, Chaminade coach Eric Bovaird liked the fight in his team after the terrible start.

“Yeah, I thought the first eight minutes and the last eight minutes are what killed us tonight,” said Bovaird, whose squad lost 83-56 to No. 1 Kansas on Monday. “We had, obviously, a very rough start. I think I called timeout and looked up and it was 28-4.

“But give a lot of credit to our guys. They battled back and cut it to a 10-point game where it very easily could have gone the other way. They decided, ‘Hey, enough of this and we’re going to start making some things happen.'”

Jamir Thomas sank five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Chaminade. Ross Reeves chipped in 11 points.

