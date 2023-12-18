syracuse-qb-out-for-bowl-game-after-shoulder-surgery

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is out for the Boca Raton Bowl following shoulder surgery, ending his six-year college career.

Shrader said he would've had the surgery earlier in the season but opted to play through a "tear" for two months, he said Monday. He threw three touchdown passes to lead Syracuse past Wake Forest, 35-31, in the regular-season finale to cement bowl eligibility for the Orange.

Syracuse faces USF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

"It was important for me to get our team to a bowl game," Shrader said in a statement posted to X and released by Syracuse communications. "I would have done it earlier in the season, but I wanted to wait until we got bowl-eligible. This team has too much talent and works too hard not to play a 13th game."

Syracuse signed his apparent replacement in the transfer portal last week when Ohio State's Kyle McCord committed to the team.

Shrader finished with 21 touchdowns in 2023, including eight rushing scores.

Syracuse used a Wildcat-based offense with tight end Dan Villari lined up at quarterback at times while Shrader was limited.

A transfer from Mississippi State, Shrader was a two-time team captain. He arrived for spring practice in 2021 and became the starter four games into that season.

--Field Level Media

