syracuse-snaps-skid,-extends-dominance-over-bc

Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and added seven rebounds as Syracuse beat host Boston College 77-68 in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference action at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Joseph Girard III added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Freshman Judah Mintz had 15 points and five assists for Syracuse (14-10, 7-6 ACC), which snapped a three-game skid with its 10th straight win over BC.

Syracuse trailed 59-56 with 8:33 left before rattling off its second 10-0 run of the second half. Mintz drove and handed off to Edwards for a dunk to begin the spurt that finished with the Orange leading 66-59.

Quinten Post led Boston College (11-13, 5-8) with 18 points. Jaeden Zackery (14 points) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) each added five assists while Prince Aligbe had eight rebounds.

After Post’s layup stopped the late Orange run with 4:24 left, Mintz hit a baseline jumper and Edwards finished another dunk to punctuate his 14-point second half.

The Orange finished 21 of 24 at the free-throw line compared to BC’s 3 of 4.

Neither side led by more than a basket until Syracuse took a 16-12 advantage after Mintz knocked down a jumper and Girard two free throws with 12:32 left before halftime.

BC responded with a Mason Madsen 3-pointer but got no closer until the late stages of the period, as Syracuse shot 44.8 percent and led for 14:41 in the first half. Syracuse ripped off a 5-0 run and led 35-32 at halftime after Taylor’s trey with 15 seconds remaining.

Syracuse led 39-34 less than two minutes into the latter half, but a 7-0 spurt flipped the score. Post bookended the BC run with a dunk and jumper in the paint while Zackery knotted the game with a triple.

Taylor hit twice from downtown as the Orange ran off a 10-0 run in a span of 2:28 to take a 49-41 lead.

Less than three minutes later, BC’s Chas Kelley III and Ashton-Langford knotted the score at 53 with back-to-back 3-pointers. The same duo logged buckets that gave the Eagles a 59-56 lead.

–Field Level Media