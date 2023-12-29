Ta'Niya Latson dropped 30 points and Makayla Tipson added 20 points and 14 rebounds to push No. 22 Florida State past Georgia Tech 95-80 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Friday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Latson made 12 of her 24 shots to power the Seminoles' 50.6 percent shooting performance, and O'Mariah Gordon chipped in with 17 points and seven assists. Florida State (10-3, 1-0 ACC) broke away from a 50-50 tie in the third quarter with a 9-0 run and never looked back.

Kara Dunn hit 10 of 16 shots to lead Georgia Tech (9-4, 0-1) with 24 points, and Kayla Blackshear added 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Ta'Niya Latson goes off, No. 22 Florida State beats Georgia Tech puedes visitar la categoría College Women.