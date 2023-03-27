Tar Heels G Caleb Love enters transfer portal

North Carolina guard Caleb Love announced his decision Monday to transfer.

Love becomes the sixth Tar Heel — and the first starter — to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

“I’ve taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player and I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey,” Love posted, in part, on Twitter.

Love averaged a team-leading 16.7 points per game in 33 games (32 starts) in 2022-23. However, his 3-point shooting percentage fell off from 36 percent in 2021-22 to 29.9 percent this past season.

The 6-foot-4 Love also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, but UNC posted its fewest assists in school history since the stat was first tracked in 1968-69, according to The Athletic.

Carolina starters R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot have announced they will return for 2023-24. Leaky Black and Pete Nance are out of eligibility.

–Field Level Media