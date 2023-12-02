Tate Rodemaker’s availability still unclear for Florida State

A decision on whether quarterback Tate Rodemaker will play Saturday night for Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game will come after the afternoon walkthrough.

That’s according to his father, Alan Rodemaker, who told Mad Dog Sports Radio on Saturday morning that it was a “50/50 deal” as to whether his son would play.

He confirmed that the quarterback had been in the concussion protocol since last Sunday, a day after he took a big hit to the head in a 24-15 win over Florida. He left that game but did return.

The No. 4 Seminoles (12-0) meet No. 14 Louisville (10-2) in Charlotte, N.C., with both the conference crown and a possible selection to the College Football Playoff at stake.

Rodemaker assumed the starting job when Jordan Travis suffered a serious leg injury in the game against North Alabama on Nov. 18.

If Rodemaker can’t play, freshman Brock Glenn would step in. Glenn has seen limited action and is 2-of-4 passing for 35 yards. He also has carried the ball six times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Rodemaker is 32-for-56 for 510 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in nine games.

With the past decade dominated by Clemson, Florida State has not won the ACC title since 2014. Pitt (2021) was the only team other the Clemson to win the ACC championship since 2014.

