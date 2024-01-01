deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

TCU trounces Texas A&M-Commerce in nonconference finale

FLM Direct-Baller

01/01/2024

tcu-trounces-texas-a&m-commerce-in-nonconference-finale

Ernest Udeh Jr. turned in a 13-point, 18-rebound double-double as TCU defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 77-42 on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Udeh Jr., a transfer from Kansas, bested his previous season highs in both categories, leading the Horned Frogs' charge. He and Avery Anderson III each scored a team-high 13 points, and were joined by Micah Peavy (11), Trevian Tennyson (11), and Emanuel Miller (10) in double figures. Udeh Jr.'s 18 rebounds also marked a team high.

TCU (11-2) allowed its lowest point total of the season as Texas A&M-Commerce (6-7) shot just 32.2 percent. The Lions finished just 2 of 22 from 3-point range.

Peavy scored four of TCU's first six points as the hosts opened on a 6-0 run. By the 15:06 mark of the first half, Udeh Jr. scored off a fastbreak, extending the lead to 13-2. By that point, TCU's offensive rhythm overwhelmed the Lions' defense, with the Horned Frogs widening the advantage to 37-17 on Jameer Nelson Jr.'s layup at the 4:38 mark.

TCU shot 63.6 percent in the first 20 minutes, despite going just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Leading 47-20 at halftime, the Horned Frogs picked back up where they left off, scoring the first nine points of the second half. A three-point play from Xavier Cork on a fastbreak with 14:06 remaining gave TCU a 61-22 lead. Avery Anderson III extended the advantage to 42 points less than two minutes later on a three-point play of his own.

TCU led by as many as 45 points (73-28) after Tennyson's 3-pointer with 5:41 left. The Lions countered with a 14-4 spurt late in the second half, but the Horned Frogs' lead was secure.

TCU plays its Big 12 opener at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, Texas A&M-Commerce also opens league play Saturday in the Southland Conference against visiting McNeese State.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a TCU trounces Texas A&M-Commerce in nonconference finale puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up