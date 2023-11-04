tcu-turns-to-micah-peavy-as-new-campaign-opens-vs.-southern

TCU’s quest toward a third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance begins with a home opener against Southern Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are unranked in the preseason poll but posted a 22-13 record in 2022-23, which included a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Southern went 15-17 a year ago, with an 11-7 mark in the SWAC.

Micah Peavy leads TCU’s charge, especially with the departures of Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh. The senior guard averaged 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds last season and is expected to be more productive this time around.

“Last year he was good for us in the summer and started the year with some injuries,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He wasn’t as efficient as we thought, but I believe he’s going to be that this year.”

In addition to Peavy, TCU returns forwards Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Emanuel Miller. Both O’Bannon Jr. and Miller recorded 31 starts last season, a team-high.

Dixon said at Big 12 Media Days that limiting turnovers will be a focus for his squad entering the upcoming season. The Horned Frogs averaged 11.9 turnovers per game last season, though they ranked third in the Big 12 in turnover margin (plus-3.51).

“We’ve emphasized cutting down turnovers,” Dixon said. “That’s been the big thing. It’s just a combination of learning to play fast, as fast as we want to play, and the new guards.”

Southern head coach Kevin Johnson enters his first season looking to replace the Jaguars’ top three starters from 2022-23, as Brion Whitley, Bryson Etienne and P.J. Byrd did not return.

Jalen Reynolds, a 6-foot-7 forward, is Southern’s most experienced returner, as he started 18 contests and averaged 4.6 points per game. Another 6-foot-7 forward, Festus Ndumanya, also returns after posting 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 2022-23.

“Nine NCAA Tournament appearances,” Johnson said March 29 upon being hired at Southern. “That’s the standard. That’s where we’re going.”

