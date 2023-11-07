tcu-warms-up-late-in-first-half,-blasts-southern

Micah Peavy led five TCU players in double-figures scoring as the Horned Frogs rolled past visiting Southern 108-75 in Fort Worth, Texas.

JaKobe Coles finished with 17 points and seven rebounds; Avery Anderson III added 15 points; Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 14 with six assists; and Trevian Tennyson chipped in 13 for TCU.

The Horned Frogs built their first double-digits lead with under seven minutes left in the first half and quickly put the Jaguars away thereafter.

Brandon Davis led Southern with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting and , Tai’Reon Joseph added 15, including 10 of the Jaguars’ first 14 points.

As a team, TCU shot 61.4 percent from the floor, including 10 of 23 (43.5) on 3-point attempts. The Horned Frogs also led in 58 points in the paint 58-28.

TCU extended its lead to 54-35 by halftime, and quickly padded it further in the opening minutes of the second half. Nine seconds in, Coles hit a 3-pointer, and Peavy followed with a dunk. That triggered a 9-0 run, which put the Horned Frogs up 63-35 at the 17:24 mark.

TCU widened the lead to 39 at 94-55, on consecutive 3-pointers from Nelson and Chuck O’Bannon with just over seven minutes remaining.

Southern mounted a 10-0 run late in the second half, but a dunk by Xavier Cork put the Horned Frogs above the century mark. TCU scored seven of the game’s final 10 points.

The Horned Frogs led 22-21 through the first 10 minutes. They had fallen behind 16-13 but made four straight field goals, and claimed a 24-21 lead on Emanuel Miller’s dunk with 9:15 left in the half. That basket was part of a larger 20-5 run that put TCU up by nine.

–Field Level Media