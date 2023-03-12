Team News: Manchester United vs Southampton; follow and watch live

Manchester United will face Southampton at Old Trafford in a Premier League match today, with Erik ten Hag making two changes to the United team that beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday [1]. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot at right-back, while Jadon Sancho comes in for Fred in midfield.

Marcus Rashford will be looking to equal Wayne Rooney’s club record of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League home games, a feat that Rooney achieved between December 2009 and March 2010 [1].

Southampton, who won their last Premier League game against Leicester City, have made just one change to their starting XI.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not in the squad, so Romain Perraud will take his place in the starting lineup [1].

Manchester United are currently sitting in third place in the Premier League standings with 49 points, while Southampton are at the bottom of the table in 20th place with just 21 points.

However, a victory for the Saints could lift them out of the relegation zone [1].

The Manchester United XI for today’s game will be as follows: De Gea, Martinez, Fernandes, Rashford, Casemiro, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Sancho, Weghorst, Wan-Bissaka. The substitutes will be Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, Dalot, Pellistri, McTominay, Garnacho, and Mainoo [1].

The Southampton XI will be as follows: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Perraud, Sulemana, Alcaraz, Walcott, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, and Lavia. The substitutes will be McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Armstrong, Onuachu, Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Elyounousi, and Diallo [1].