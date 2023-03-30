temple-tabs-penn-state-assistant-adam-fisher-as-next-coach

Temple hired Penn State assistant Adam Fisher as its new head men’s basketball coach on Wednesday.

Fisher spent the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions. He also served eight seasons as an assistant at Miami.

“I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men’s basketball,” Owls athletic director Arthur Johnson said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming Coach Fisher to the Temple Community and returning to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership.”

Fisher is eager to get to work and rebuild a program that used to be a NCAA Tournament regular. The Owls have made just two appearances since 2013.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the amazing opportunity to become a part of the Temple family,” Fisher said in the news release. “I could not be more excited to lead one of the nation’s most legendary programs in Temple men’s basketball.”

Fisher replaces former Temple standout player Aaron McKie, who went 52-56 in four seasons, including a 16-16 record this season.

