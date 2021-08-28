Ten-man Chelsea hold Liverpool to 1-1 draw: Watch highlights

Title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea played to an exciting 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Chelsea ended the game with 10 men after full-back Reece James was sent off for a handball on the goal-line shortly before the halftime break.
Chelsea took the lead in the 22nd minute when attacking midfielder Kai Havertz superbly headed a cross over his marker and out of the reach of Alisson in the Liverpool goal.
However, the German international saw his opener cancelled out by Mohamed Salah’s penalty kick late in first-half stoppage time, after James was called for a handball on his own goal-line.
Liverpool defender Joel Matip saw his attempt hit the bar as Chelsea struggled to clear a corner and when Reds forward Sadio Mane blasted a follow-up shot at goal, the ball connected with the arm of James off his knee. The defender then appeared to try to flick the ball away with his hand, which was spotted when referee Anthony Taylor reviewed the play via VAR.
Despite playing most of the game with an extra man, though, Liverpool were unable to break down Chelsea as the visitors managed to hold out for a crucial point at Anfield.
Up Next:
After the forthcoming international break, Chelsea will play hosts to Aston Villa on Saturday, September 11, while Liverpool will to Leeds United, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday, September 12.
Liverpool v Chelsea Player ratings
Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Elliott (6), Henderson (6), Fabinho (6), Salah (7), Firmino (6), Mane (6),
Subs: Jota (6), Thiago (6), Tsimikas (N/A)
Chelsea: Mendy (7), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (7), Christensen (8), James (4), Jorginho (6), Kante (6), Alonso (6), Mount (7), Havertz (8), Lukaku (6)
Subs: Thiago Silva (7), Kovacic (6), Chalobah (N/A)
Man of the match: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)