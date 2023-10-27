tennessee-cb-kamal-hadden-(shoulder-surgery)-out-for-season

Tennessee starting cornerback Kamal Hadden will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery Thursday.

Hadden, a redshirt senior, was hurt in Thursday’s 34-20 loss at then-No. 11 Alabama. He had racked up three interceptions through seven games, including a pick-6 against South Carolina.

Hadden is tied for third in all of FBS with 11 passes defended.

“I was just getting comfortable, the work was just starting to show, I was showing the world what I already knew,” Hadden wrote in an Instagram post. “My last year, my bag year, and I strike out. I feel like I let everybody down. The fam, gang, the team, everybody. But I always took the longer route, I always was in a fight with adversity, I always had it a lil harder, I always wanted it a lil tougher cause at the end the win a lil more greater.”

Hadden had six interceptions in three seasons with the Volunteers.

Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will visit Kentucky on Saturday.

–Field Level Media