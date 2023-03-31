tennessee-f-olivier-nkamhoua-enters-transfer-portal

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua, a two-year starter, entered the portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday.

Nkamhoua spent the past four seasons at Tennessee and played in 112 games, starting 58. He has career averages of 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-9 Nkamhoua averaged career highs of 10.8 points and 2.0 assists plus 5.0 rebounds in 36 starts for the Volunteers this past season as Tennessee made it to the Sweet 16.

In the Vols’ 65-52 win over Duke in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, Nkamhoua tied a career high with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media