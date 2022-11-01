MIAMI, FL —— Tennessee is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, released live on ESPN on Monday night, November 1. Ohio State is No. 2, followed by Georgia and Clemson in the first four teams in the rankings in Week 1.

Fellow undefeated team and Big Ten contender Michigan is No. 5, while SEC powerhouse Alabama is 6th in the first week. Many will be a little surprised to see Clemson (8-0) ranked ahead of the Wolverines (8-0) who are fourth in the AP Top 25 and have been very impressive thus far this season.

There is no surprise, however, to see Tennessee (8-0) at the top of the first CFP Top-25 rankings, given the Vols’ outstanding performances this season. Tennessee is No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time.

No. 7 is TCU (8-0), but many believe that the Horned Frogs should be ahead of Alabama (7-1). But Boo Corrigan, the CFP committee chair, thinks the Crimson Tide have shown more balance than TCU.

“When you look at the wins against Miss. State, at Arkansas, at Texas, and obviously a 3-point loss at Tennessee, …we decided to go Alabama at No. 6 and TCU at No. 7.”

Oregon is No. 8, followed by USC at No. 9 and LSU at No. 10.

WEEK 1 – 2022 College Football Playoff Rankings