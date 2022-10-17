Tennessee moves up – AP Top 25 college football latest rankings

MIAMI, FL —— The AP Top 25 college football latest rankings saw several movements in the Top 10, as Tennessee jumped three places up to No. 3 behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State, while Alabama slips to No. 6 after failing to late defeat to Vols in a pulsating SEC battle in Knoxville, on Saturday (15).

On a crazy-wild weekend in which four Top 10 teams went down, Georgia and Ohio State held their respective positions at the top of the rankings in Week 8. The Bulldogs (7-0) retained their No. 1 spot in the country after collecting 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points after trashing Vanderbilt 55-0 on Saturday, while the Buckeyes (6-0) stayed No. 2 despite being inactive at the weekend after collecting 17 first-place votes for 1,509 points.

Tennessee received 15 of the first-place votes for 1,474 points after beating the Then-No. 3 Crimson Tide 52-49 in a very entertaining game on Saturday. Read More: No. 6 Tennessee stuns SEC rival, No. 3 Alabama, 52-49 with late FG – video highlights

Michigan moves up one spot to No. 4 with Clemson dropping a place to No. 5.

The Top 10 list was completed by No. 7 Ole Miss, TCU, UCLA and Oregon.

Oklahoma State fell three spots to No. 11 after losing to TCU, while North Carolina and Tulane enter this week’s AP Top 25 college football latest rankings at No. 22 and No. 25, respectively.

Dropped from rankings in Week 8 were Kansas (19) and James Madison (25).

AP Top 25 College Football Latest Rankings

AP Top 25 RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 Georgia(31) 7-0 1530 – 2 Ohio State(17) 6-0 1509 – 3 Tennessee(15) 6-0 1474 +3 4 Michigan 7-0 1384 +1 5 Clemson 7-0 1336 -1 6 Alabama 6-1 1232 -3 7 Ole Miss 7-0 1173 +2 8 TCU 6-0 1166 +5 9 UCLA 6-0 1048 +2 10 Oregon 5-1 953 +2 11 Oklahoma State 5-1 913 -3 12 USC 6-1 861 -5 13 Wake Forest 5-1 790 +1 14 Syracuse 6-0 751 +4 15 Utah 5-2 715 +5 16 Penn State 5-1 629 -6 17 Kansas State 5-1 599 – 18 Illinois 6-1 433 +6 19 Kentucky 5-2 414 +3 20 Texas 5-2 368 +2 21 Cincinnati 5-1 321 – 22 North Carolina 6-1 210 NR 23 NC State 5-2 155 -8 24 Mississippi State 5-2 150 -8 25 Tulane 6-1 115 NR

Complete Rankings

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, South Carolina 13, UCF 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

