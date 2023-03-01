Skip to content

Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler (ACL) done for season

No. 12 Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday.

Zeigler, 20, suffered the injury less than three minutes into the Volunteers’ 75-57 win over Arkansas. His left knee buckled as he was running the baseline.

“The Tennessee basketball family joins all of Vol Nation in lifting up Zakai with love and support,” Tennessee said in a release. “We know — beyond all doubt — that Zakai will use this challenge to author an inspiring comeback story. He’ll have our boundless backing every step of the way.”

The injury occurred on the same day Zeigler was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 5-foot-9 Zeigler is the Southeastern Conference leader in assists, with 161, and was averaging 10.7 points per game, third on the team.

Zeigler had started only half of Tennessee’s 30 games but led the team in total minutes played. The Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 SEC) are fourth in the conference standings. They finish their regular season Saturday at Auburn.

Zeigler averaged 8.8 points and 2.7 assists in 35 games (one start) as a freshman in 2021-22.

–Field Level Media

